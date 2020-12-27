Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI should disclose if it was suicide or murder, says Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has once again targeted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The minister on Sunday called upon the central investigating agency to disclose at the earliest whether Bollywood actor’s death was a suicide or murder.

"It has been four to five months since the CBI probe began into the SSR case. People want to know whether he committed suicide or was killed. The CBI should reveal the finding of its investigation to the public as soon as possible,’’ he said.

In October, a team at AIIMS-Delhi ruled out murder and termed it "a case of hanging and death by suicide".

"The people of Maharashtra and the country are eagerly waiting for the CBI's report on its investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. People ask me about the status of the case. I request the CBI to reveal whether it was a suicide or murder," Deshmukh said.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14 this year.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police had filed an accidental death report and was investigating the matter. On August 19, the Supreme Court had upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father at Patna against the actor's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his suicide, to the CBI. Soon after, the central agency had then taken over the probe from Bihar Police.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had fired salvos against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and also targeted Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son and Minister of Environment Aaditya Thackeray in the case. However, Thackeray slammed BJP and other critics, saying a conspiracy was hatched to discredit Maharashtra.

Despite AIIMS team’s report, BJP cornered MVA government and accused it for ignoring the drug angle in the SSR death case.