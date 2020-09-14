Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI must probe if it is suicide or murder, says Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, on Monday, said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should investigate whether Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was due to suicide or it was a murder. He strongly defended the investigation carried by Mumbai Police, pointing that it was also hailed by the Supreme Court. “After the SC’s order to hand over the case to CBI, there is no need to discuss the issue. Now that CBI has launched its probe, it should find out whether SSR died due to suicide or murder,” he said.

Deshmukh reiterated that the Mumbai Police has done a great job in investigating the SSR case and the apex court also made its observation in this regard. “However, some people have decided to play politics on this issue,” he alleged. To a question on why there was no FIR filed by the Mumbai Police in the case, Deshmukh said, "After Singh's suicide, his family had written that there was no suspicion against anyone. So who should be charged?"

The minister added, "Let me tell you, when Sushant Singh's father and all his family members came here to Mumbai, they said that they didn’t suspect anyone, nor did they raise any doubts. In such a situation, who will file the FIR and that too against whom?”

Deshmukh said there are many things that will come to the fore as the investigation by CBI and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) progresses into the SSR case. NCB, with a nationwide network, will probe thoroughly the drug connection.

On the recent threatening calls made to him, the minister said such things happen to many while working in the government. “The Prime Minister has also received phone calls. Such threatening phone calls are not a big deal,” he opined. On police recruitment, Deshmukh said the state government has decided for a mega recruitment in the police force. Despite financial constraints, Rs 700 crore has been made available for police housing.

On the current developments in Bollywood and the Kangana Ranaut controversy, Deshmukh said, “This is not a big issue to discuss, as there are many more serious issues before the government.”