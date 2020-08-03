Sushant Singh Rajput death: BMC explains why they asked Bihar IPS officer to home quarantine

A day after IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who was heading a police team from Patna probing Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, was quarantined, BMC, on Monday, explained the reason.

BMC said the administration received information of the arrival of a Bihar Police officer yesterday. As a domestic air traveller, he had to be home quarantined as per state government notification of May 25.

"The P/South Administration received information stating that the said officer arrived in SRPF group 8 Guesthouse, Goregaon (East). Being a domestic air traveller, he needs to be guided for home quarantine as per the State Government Guidelines. Accordingly, P/South ward team approached him at the said guesthouse yesterday evening (2nd August 2020). Team explained him the whole procedure for domestic air traveller, including home quarantine, which is fixed by the State Government Notification dated 25th May, 2020 under number DMU/2020/CR. 92/DisM-1, the BMC said in the statement.