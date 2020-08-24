Sushant Singh Rajput case: Post-mortem of mind

The CBI will construct a psychological profile of Sushant Singh Rajput, based on his mental disposition, behavioural patterns, mood swings and any eccentricities, as it tries to obtain a picture of his mental state in the days leading up to his death, says a report in NDTV’s news portal.

It will be, sources told the TV channel, a comprehensive analysis of the mind of Rajput, 34, who was found dead at his Mumbai residence in June. To be conducted by the agency's Central Forensic Science Laboratory, this exercise will involve a detailed study of every aspect of Rajput's life - from posts on social media to WhatsApp chats and conversations with families, friends and others.

According to the report, this will be the third time that such an intricate psychological method will be employed in an investigation; the other two instances being the Sunanda Pushkar case and the bizarre Burari mass-suicide case in Delhi two years ago.

Incidentally, a four-member forensic team from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences will examine Rajput's autopsy report; the CBI had approached the hospital for help in the case. The CBI is yet to summon Rhea Chakraborty, Rajput's reported girlfriend, for questioning.