Sushant Singh Rajput case: No poisoning, for sure

Mumbai: The forensic panel of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) submitted its findings on the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem and viscera reports to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday.

According to the latest information, the panel has not found any signs of poisoning or toxicity in Rajput’s system. However, sources said that it would be premature to arrive at any concrete conclusion at this stage of the probe.

Poisoning was among the probable causes of death doing the rounds after the actor’s family had raised questions over his sudden demise.

Sources said no one has been given a clean chit in this regard and the agency has not come to any conclusion yet. Mumbai Police had registered a case of accidental death in the matter, which was later transferred to the CBI. If there is no concrete proof suggesting murder, the agency may probe the abetment-to-suicide angle in the case.