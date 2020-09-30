Sushant Singh Rajput case: No poisoning, for sure

Mumbai: The forensic panel of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) submitted its findings on the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem and viscera reports to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday.
According to the latest information, the panel has not found any signs of poisoning or toxicity in Rajput’s system. However, sources said that it would be premature to arrive at any concrete conclusion at this stage of the probe.
Poisoning was among the probable causes of death doing the rounds after the actor’s family had raised questions over his sudden demise.
Sources said no one has been given a clean chit in this regard and the agency has not come to any conclusion yet. Mumbai Police had registered a case of accidental death in the matter, which was later transferred to the CBI. If there is no concrete proof suggesting murder, the agency may probe the abetment-to-suicide angle in the case.
The CBI, however, has said in a statement issued on Monday that it was “conducting a professional investigation related to death, in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date.”
The findings of the panel would be important to determine the cause of death. Rajput's family's lawyer Vikas Singh had recently tweeted: "Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it's death by strangulation and not suicide. (sic)"
Meanwhile, the NCB has sidelined an officer for allegedly sharing actor Rhea Chakraborty’s partial statement with an electronic channel. An enquiry has been initiated in this regard. In a related development, some more NCB staffers have been quarantined after testing positive for Covid-19. The agency has now called staffers from zonal units in other states to join them in the probe.
NCB sources also said that some other Bollywood personalities may also be called for questioning. These personalities, who will be probed on drug links, were in contact with the accused who have been already arrested in the case.
