Sushant Singh Rajput case: Drugs worth Rs 9 crore seized near Mumbai

Mumbai: In a major drug haul, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized drugs worth Rs 9 crore after raiding premises at Boisar near Mumbai which was under surveillance for the past few days.

The agency has found common links between the accused arrested in the Sushant Singh Rajput drug case. The agency has seized cocaine, MDMA, and Phencyclidine drugs (PCP) from the possession of several accused who have been detained. “The drugs have been seized based on our probe in case number 16 linked to the death of Rajput,” said a high-ranking NCB officer. “We have found common links between the accused arrested in Boisar and those arrested in the case linked with the death of the actor.”

NCB Mumbai's zonal director Sameer Wankhede and his team have made twenty arrests in the case till now which include alleged drug peddlers. Actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik have also been arrested in the case. “The drugs seized from Boisar are weighing 33 kilograms. It comprises 1 kilogram of cocaine, two kilograms of PCP, and 30 kilograms of MDMA,” said the officer. This is one of the highest seizures made in recent times.