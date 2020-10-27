Sushant died within 5 days of the banned drugs prescribed by his sisters, Rhea Chakraborty tells Bombay High Court

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is presently on bail, has urged the Bombay High Court not to quash the FIR registered by the Mumbai Police against the two sisters of the now deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress, who is one of the prime suspects in the actor’s death case, has told the HC that his two sisters and a doctor had prescribed a banned psychotropic substance to the actor, who consumed the drugs and died within five days.

The actress made these contentions in an affidavit filed before a bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Makarand Karnik, which is seized with the petitions filed by Sushant's sisters -Meethu and Priyanka Singh- to quash the FIR filed at the behest of Chakraborty.

In her detailed affidavit filed through her counsel Satish Maneshinde, the actress has pointed out that Priyanka had sent a prescription to Sushant, who was under depression, just a week before he committed suicide.

"I explained to Sushant that, given the seriousness of his condition and the fact that he already had medications prescribed by doctors who had examined and treated him for over several months, he ought not to take any other medication, least of all the medication being prescribed by his sister, who has no medical qualifications. I had also warned him about the ill-effects of mixing a cocktail of such unlawfully prescribed medication with his on–going drug habit of smoking cigarettes containing ganja and the serious implications it could have on his mental wellbeing," she claimed.

After this incident, Rhea claimed that her live-in partner Sushant had asked her to leave his house, after which she never returned to his flat at Bandra.

According to Rhea, co-accused Dr Tarun Kumar, from Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, New Delhi, had sent a prescription on Sushant's cell phone. "Co-accused Dr Tarun appears to have prescribed medication to Sushant without any consultation as mandated by law. In fact, the drugs prescribed by him were prohibited from being prescribed electronically under the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines," Rhea claimed in her affidavit.

"Sushant died merely 5 days after he obtained the said prescription, wherein he was unlawfully prescribed psychotropic substances at the behest of his sister and Dr Kumar. Given the death of Sushant and the investigations surrounding the circumstances of his death, it is imperative that the actions of his sisters and the doctor and other known and unknown persons, who conspired to prescribe Sushant such controlled substances ought to be investigated as well," the affidavit adds.

The affidavit further goes on to state that it is imperative to probe the aspect as to whether Sushant proceeded to take the medicines thus prescribed ‘which may have contributed to his death and/or further deteriorated his mental health’, the actress highlighted.

The judges have ordered Sushant's sisters and the doctor to file their say in the matter. The bench would take up the matter for further hearing on November 4.