Survival of transplanted trees should improve, MMRCL told

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court’s Tree Committee comprising of two sitting judges on Thursday emphasised on the need to improve the survival rate of trees, which have been transplanted by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) to compensate the chopping down of over 3,000 trees for the controversial Metro 3 line.

This comes after the committee comprising of Justices Indrajit Mahanty and Amjad Sayed was informed that out of the 1,453 newly transplanted trees, a total of 633 have died. These trees, according to the MMRCL, were transplanted between May 2017 and November 2018.

“We highlighted the fact that a large number of transplanted trees have been dying. We also pointed out a few lacks on part of MMRCL in taking due care of the trees,” activist Zoru Bhathena said.

“The MMRCL claimed it is taking all the necessary care of the transplanted trees. It has filed a report spelling out all that it has done for the trees. The Committee has, however, asked the authority to ensure the survival rate of transplanted trees improves further,” Bhathena added.

The panel was dealing with a reference made by the then Chief Justice of the HC, who dealt with the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by activist Zoru Bhathena against the MMRCL’s decision to chop down trees for paving way for its underground Metro III line.