Suresh Raina, Sussanne Khan, Guru Randhawa booked for partying at Mumbai pub in violation of COVID-19 norms

Cricketer Suresh Raina, interior designer Sussanne Khan and singer Guru Randhawa were booked and arrested for violations of lockdown norms after they were found partying at the Dragonfly Experience Club, an upscale hotel in Andheri in the wee hours of Tuesday. The police booked 34 people in all, including seven staffers, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, for violating social distancing norms. While the police have initiated action against the management, all the accused were later released on bail.

Acting on a specific information, Rajiv Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) instructed the officers to raid the premises of the Dragonfly Experience Club in Hotel JW Marriot near Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Minutes into the raid, it was revealed that a party was underway at 2.50am, well beyond the time limit of 11.30pm fixed by the state government. Moreover, those in attendance were found not wearing masks.

Accordingly, the police registered a case and booked the 34 people present in the club, including seven staffers at the hotel, for violating social distancing and other Covid norms. Of the remaining 27 customers, 19 were from Delhi and Punjab, while the rest were from south Mumbai, said police sources. Rapper Badshah was also allegedly present at the party but managed to sneak out through the back gate, alleged sources.