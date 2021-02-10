Surat-based filmmaker held in pornography racket

The property cell of the Mumbai crime branch arrested another porn filmmaker in connection with a pornography racket it busted recently. Tanvir Hashmi, 40 alias Tan has been arrested from Surat in Gujrat, taking the total number of arrested accused in the case to nine. The crime branch has already arrested actor model Gehana Vasisth in the case.

According to the police, Hashmi is a maker and director of porn films and supplies them to pornographic sites. He along with the other accused were produced before the court on Wednesday, which sent four accused to the police custody till February 15 which including Vasisth while the accused who were arrested previously were granted judicial custody.

Following the racket was busted, a model has come forward and complaint that she too has been duped by Yasmin Khan alias Rowa and her husband and forced her to act in pornographic movies, both of them have been arrested in the case. Based on her complaints, the Malvani police registered separate offence under the IPC sections of obscenity and cheating along with relevant sections of the Information Technology act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) act.

The 29-year-old model who is a complainant in the case alleged that the main accused Khan allegedly made her sign a contract and told her to make the nude scenes with co-actors. When she refused, Khan allegedly threatened her to file a police complaint against her after which she performed a nude scene, alleged the model. The shooting took place in December last year but she came to know in January this year after the video got uploaded on a porn site.

Last week the crime branch busted a racket involved in recording pornographic videos of newcomers on the pretext of promising role in web series.

The crime branch has already arrested Vasisth and model's coordinator Umesh Kamat, 35 in the case. According to the police, Vasisth runs a production house and records and sends pornographic videos to Kamat who then uploads these videos on pornsites using foreign IP addresses. Vasisth's legal team has denied all charges and claimed she has made only erotic movies. While Kamat is currently employed with a production house in the United Kingdom.