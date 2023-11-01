 Supriya Sule Raises Concerns About BEST Services, Demands Improvements, Financial Aid From BMC
Supriya Sule Raises Concerns About BEST Services, Demands Improvements, Financial Aid From BMC

With Diwali approaching, Sule insisted on granting bonuses to all BEST employees, including contractual workers, in line with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's promise.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
Supriya Sule Raises Concerns About BEST Services, Demands Improvements, Financial Aid From BMC | Twitter

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule met Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal at the BMC headquarters on Wednesday to discuss issues related to BEST employees and its services. Sule informed him that the new AC BEST buses have poor visibility and ventilation. Despite being designed for 28 passengers, these buses often carry up to 70 people, causing breathing problems for passengers.

Demands made by Sule

She demanded that contractual workers of BEST be made permanent employees and urged BMC to provide financial assistance of Rs 5000 crores to BEST for purchasing new buses and settling employee dues. Sule also reminded Chahal about the BEST workers union's request to merge the BEST budget with the BMC budget, emphasizing that they should not be kept separate.

With Diwali approaching, Sule insisted on granting bonuses to all BEST employees, including contractual workers, in line with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's promise. She emphasised the need to ensure a minimum monthly salary of Rs 25000 for the employees. Sule pointed out the decline in maintenance standards of contractual buses, leading to frequent breakdowns and inconvenience for passengers who often have to wait longer or find alternative transportation.

