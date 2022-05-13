Supriya Sule demands gram sabhas to pass resolution banning rituals of widowhood

MUMBAI: NCP MP Supriya Sule on Thursday wrote to Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif demanding that special meetings be organised by gram panchayats in the state to pass a resolution banning rituals of widowhood.

Sule's demand has come after a resolution was passed by Herwad village in Shirol of Kolhapur district on May 4 banning the practice of women breaking bangles, wiping off 'kumkum' (vermillion) from the forehead and removing the mangalsutra of a widow as part of rituals that have been handed down over time.

The NCP leader said meetings should be organised on May 31, the birth anniversary of 18th century noble ruler of erstwhile Malwa kingdom Ahilyadevi Holkar.

"Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar's birth anniversary is on Tuesday, May 31. All gram panchayats in the state should organise special gram sabhas on the occasion to pass the progressive resolution following the suit of the Herwad village," she said.

