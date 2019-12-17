Supriya Sule asks Home Ministry to take hold of situation in Delhi over CAA row

Nagpur: In view of the violent clashes in the national capital over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), NCP leader Supriya Sule on Tuesday said the Home Ministry should to take hold of the situation in the capital.

"It very sad and unfortunate that the Delhi Police do not report to the state government but to the Central government. It is the responsibility of the country's Home ministery to take hold of the situation," Sule told reporters.

She also said that there should be an inquiry into the police attacking vehicles to know the truth.

At least 26 students and six police personnel sustained injuries in last week's protest against the citizenship law outside Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia.

The passage of the citizenship act has triggered protest in various parts of the country. The law grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.