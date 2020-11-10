Supreme Court will take up Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday the interim bail plea of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in the 2018 case of alleged abetment to suicide of an interior designer.

Within hours of filing of Goswami's appeal against the Bombay High Court's rejection of his bail, the apex court registry listed it for hearing by a vacation bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee.

The plea, filed through lawyer Nirnimesh Dubey, would be heard at 10.30 AM on Wednesday.

The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to grant interim bail to Goswami and two others in the case and had asked them to move the local court for relief.

Besides the Maharashtra government, Goswami, who is lodged in Taloja jail, has made the Centre, the Alibaug police station SHO, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and Akshyata Anvay Naik as parties to his appeal.

The state government, through its lawyer Sachin Patil, has also filed a caveat in the top court to ensure that no order is passed on Goswami's plea without it being heard in the case.