 Supreme Court To Hold Special Lok Adalat To Resolve Highly Contested Cases Of Matrimonial Disputes
Nearly 55 cases that have been contested to the level of the Supreme Court have been referred for settlement through this Lok Adalat.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 19, 2024, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
Supreme Court of India | File Photo

Mumbai: The Supreme Court will host a Lok Adalat from July 29 to August 3 to settle cases arising out of matrimonial disputes which are highly contested but can be settled amicably.

The settlement talks are being hosted at the family court from Tuesday to Thursday. Nearly 55 cases that have been contested to the level of the Supreme Court have been referred for settlement through this Lok Adalat.

The district legal services authority has said that since Lok Adalats have been largely successful in reducing the pendency of cases in courts, the Supreme Court has organised a special week for expeditious disposal of pending “compromise cases”.

Meanwhile, the courts in cities are likely to hold the national Lok Adalat next month on July 27, wherein around 75,000 cases of pre-litigation disputes and around 2,000 cases of post-litigation disputes are expected to be posted.

