Supreme Court nod to NEET-UG results on Oct 30

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results for undergraduate courses for the year 2021. NTA tentatively fixes the results for declaration on Saturday.

A Bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, Dinesh Maheshwari and Bhushan R Gavai quashed a Bombay High Court stay halting the declaration of results because of a mix-up in the case of two students.

It said the issue raised by the two students before the High Court can be examined, but the results of 16 lakh students cannot be withheld due to that. "We will decide what happens to the two students upon reopening. But we cannot hold the results of 16 lakh students."

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Central government, also pleaded that any confusion with respect to the two students would be rectified, but no logic in putting on hold the results of all students.

The two students before the High Court had highlighted that their test booklets and OMR sheets got mixed up during the NEET exam because the test booklets had fallen when invigilators were distributing them. The HC directed the NTA to re-examine the two students by conducting an independent NEET examination and declaring their results along with the results of the NEET examination held on September 12.

The NTA moved the top court saying the result of NEET (UG) 2021 is ready, but it cannot declare them because of the High Court's stay.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 02:55 AM IST