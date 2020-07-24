Supreme Court dismisses plea against home delivery of booze

The Supreme Court on Thursday trashed a petition filed by the Maharashtra Wine Merchants Association against the home delivery of liquor ordered in Mumbai, Pune and Nashik and prohibiting the counter sale in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are not interested to hear this petition. Liquor is not an essential item. Why should we make an urgent order," said a 3-judge Bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar while refusing to entertain the petition against the Excise Department allowing the home delivery with certain guidelines.

The association had come against the judgment of the Bombay High Court on May 29. In its order, the Apex Court Bench, which also comprised Justices R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah, said the High Court had already permitted the petitioner to represent the matter before the municipal corporation and so "we see no reason to entertain this special leave petition.”

The petitioner had made the Maharashtra Government, the Centre as also commissioner of Greater Mumbai Municipal, Mumbai Commissioner of Police, and the collector and commissioner of prohibition and state excise department as the respondents in the case. The state government had engaged Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj and four other counsels to oppose the petition.