Supermarket run by acid attack survivors opens in Mumbai’s Bandra

Mumbai: A supermarket, which will provide work to acid attack survivors, was inaugurated by BJP Leader Chitra Wagh in Bandra area of the city on Saturday.

The supermarket was opened with help of Saahas Foundation. The foundation was founded in 2016 by Daulat Bi Khan, who herself is an acid attack survivor. The NGO was started with a goal of empowering acid attack survivors. Daulat Bi Khan said the move will help make acid-attack survivors self-dependent.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, we were not able to raise any funds so we had organised a fundraiser. From the money raised, I thought why should a victim be dependent on anybody. During this pandemic, two things were selling - medicines and grocery. I decided to open a supermarket so that victims are not dependent on anyone," she told ANI.