Sunrise hospital fire: Bombay HC refuses to pass any interim orders, adjourns plea till June

In a setback for Bhandup's Sunrise Hospital, wherein a massive fire had broken out last month killing at least 11 patients, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to pass any interim orders granting it a permission to function again.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni said, "We won't pass any interim order today allowing this hospital to function."

The bench added, "This can wait" while adjourning the matter for further hearing beyond summer vacations and kept it in June.

The bench was seizd with a petition filed by Privilege Healthcare Services Pvt Ltd, which owns Sunrise Hospital, challenging an order of the BMC revoking its provisional occupation certificate (OC).

Senior counsel Abad Ponda for the hospital, stressed on the fact that the hospital had 250 beds for treating Covid19 patients and that it had sufficient oxygen supply. He also highlighted the fact that the fire started on the first floor of the mall and not the third floor, where the hospital is situated. He claimed that the patients died due to suffocation and weren't charred to death in the fire.

However, BMC's senior counsel Anil Sakhare pointed out that an FIR has been lodged against the owner of the mall and even the hospital.