Summer peak: MVA govt allows Mahavitaran to purchase electricity to meet rising demand

The Maharashtra government on Friday allowed state-run transmission firm Mahavitaran to purchase electricity in view of rise in demand amid the summer season.

An official statement said the decision was taken by the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray due to the growing demand of electricity in summer as well as for irrigation, while generation was insufficient because of shortage of coal.

The statement said 87 per cent of electricity consumed in the state is distributed through Mahavitaran, adding that, since March 2022, the consumption by agriculture consumers had increased.

"Due to severe heat, the peak demand has reached 28,489 MW, which is 8.2 per cent more than the previous year. At present, there is 3500 to 4000 MW power shortfall. The 1900 MW Koyna hydro-electric project is running at full capacity, but there are limitations in use of water," the statement informed.

It said electricity available in the power exchange was costly but the state government was doing everything to avoid load-shedding during summer, it added.

The board of directors of the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited can take decisions on entering power purchase agreements till June 15.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 06:52 PM IST