Sulking Congress minister Vijay Wadettiwar skips cabinet meeting for the allocation of low-key portfolio

Mumbai: Congress is struggling to pacify the sulking minister of OBC, Khar Land Development and Earthquake Rehabilitation Vijay Wadittwar. He is unhappy and hurt over the party's decision to allocate a lightweight and low key portfolio bypassing his seniority. Wadettiwar, who took the oath of office and secrecy on December 30, skipped the cabinet meting held on Tuesday.

Wadettiwar, who was the leader of opposition in the state assembly for a short period in the last assembly, comes from the underdeveloped Vidarbha region and he was expecting energy or public works but was given OBC, Khar Land Development and Earthquake Rehabilitation.

When contacted Wadettiwar told ''I was busy with some work, therefore, I did not attend today's cabinet meeting.'' However, he declined to comment on why he was unhappy and what is his future line of action.

Already the state Congress president and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat has swung into action to pacify Wadettiwar with an assurance that his seniority will be respected in the party. Former chief minister Ashok Chavan reportedly talked to Wadettiwar.

So far Wadettiwar has not opened up his mind as he keeps party guessing about his future moves. It must be mentioned here that Congress, in a bid to give weightage to the Vidarbha region, had inducted four legislators including Wadettiwar, Nitin Raut, Sunil Kedar and Yashomati Thakur in the state cabinet. This is to acknowledge their contribution to the party's performance in Vidarbha which used to be Congress bastion till BJP has made sufficient inroads.