Suleman Usman Bakery Case: Prosecution wants doc who conducted post-mortem to refresh memory

Suleman Usman Bakery | Nilofar Haja/ Trail Of Papercuts

Mumbai: In the Suleman Usman Bakery trial, the prosecution has sought that a medical doctor attached with a government hospital, who had conducted the post-mortem of victims, be permitted to refresh his memory by referring to reports he had prepared then.

During the 1993 Bombay riots, the bakery and its adjoining structures with unarmed Muslims was fired at by policemen. In the incident, eight persons had lost their lives and 12 were injured.

The then Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) RD Tyagi, on whose orders the firing allegedly took place, was the main accused in the case, along with 17 other policemen. He and eight others later got clean chits. Seven policemen now stand trial.

The 71-year-old retired doctor had arrived from Kolhapur to testify before the court on Wednesday. His testimony had to be stopped midway. The plea stated that the testimony came to be stopped as the court was of the opinion that he had stated facts and opinion in his reports and there was no need to record the same again in his testimony.

The plea sought that the court decide on the legal position of whether the doctor can refresh his memory by referring reports while giving his testimony.

The application further stated that the prosecution has every right to ask for explanation and opinion on the facts stated in the reports. It explained that there are various terminologies used for the reports, regarding which both the prosecution and the court are not aware and they would fall open to interpretation if the witness does not clarify them. It said that he had conducted the procedures 29 years ago and is thus entitled to refresh his memory while giving testimony in court.

Defence advocate Viral Babar is expected to submit a response to the prosecution’s plea on Tuesday.