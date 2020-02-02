Sule slams Centre, says hiding failures is their game-plan

“The Modi Govt at the Centre is trying to divert common man's attention from real issues to non-issues to hide their failures on various fronts. We should not fall in their trap and focus on serious issues like failure on economic front," said Supriya Sule, the NCP leader and Lok Sabha member, making an appeal to the people.
At the valedictory session of “Mumbai Collective”, a two-day conclave organised to celebrate freedom and pluralism, she came down heavily on the Modi government. "We should first understand Modi Govt’s game plan. Their game plan is to distract us from important issues. They do not want us to focus on their failures like in the economic sector. We should focus on their failures, misdeeds and expose them," she stressed amid thunderous applause from a huge gathering of youths at YB Chavan centre.
“Presenting the budget on Saturday, the Modi Govt raised the marriageable age of girls from 18 to 21 years. It was intended to divert the attention from the budget. Why a finance minister should talk of raising the marriage age? What is its relation with budget? And three TV channels also held discussion on marriages of girls instead of the budget. This is part of their game-plan of diverting people attention from the core issues," she elaborated.
“As a Member of Parliament, our job is to legislate and discuss the legislations and policies. But we too are busy on fighting the government on other issues which suits them," she said.
“There is no income for this govt. Till this 303 (LS members) are not broken away, they will not hear you," she added. "We all should introspect now. We too have now become over-reactive. The moves are getting divided on ideological lines," she added.
Attacking the Modi Govt for creating the atmosphere of fear in the country, she said everyone is scared of talking on the failures of government. "What will they do? They will send an Enforcement Directorate notice," she said.
Injustice to Maharashtra
Referring to the development of five heritage sites across the country, Sule said this is an injustice to Maharashrashtra. "Mumbai alone has five heritage sites. But none has been selected while major part of taxes are sent by Mumbai,” she said.
"Maharashtra did not get Rs16,000 crore contribution of GST from the Centre. Even the relief announced by the Modi government during the Sangli-Kolhapur floods was yet to reach the flood victims," she said.
Expressing happiness, she said she was proud of being a Maharashtrian. She said, "I want Maharashtra to always set an example for the country. Modi did launch Swachh Bharat Mission ( cleanliness drive) and implemented it effectively. But, this was originally started by RR Patil, the former Maharashtra minister.
“Maharashtra is a liberal state. We all are born and brought up in this culture. I promise our government in Maharashtra will now make the Mumbai University a liberal university and the next Mumbai Collective should be organised at the University's Hall," she said.