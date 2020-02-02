Sule slams Centre, says hiding failures is their game-plan

“Presenting the budget on Sat­urday, the Modi Govt raised the marriageable age of girls from 18 to 21 years. It was intended to divert the attention from the budget. Why a finance minister should talk of raising the marriage age? What is its relation with budget? And three TV channels also held discussion on marriages of girls instead of the budget. This is part of their game-plan of diverting people attention from the core issues," she elaborated.

“As a Member of Parliament, our job is to legislate and discuss the legislations and policies. But we too are busy on fighting the government on other issues which suits them," she said.

“There is no income for this govt. Till this 303 (LS members) are not broken away, they will not hear you," she added. "We all should introspect now. We too have now become over-reactive. The moves are getting divided on ideological lines," she added.

Attacking the Modi Govt for creating the atmosphere of fear in the country, she said everyone is scared of talking on the failures of government. "What will they do? They will send an Enforcement Directorate notice," she said.

Injustice to Maharashtra

Referring to the development of five heritage sites across the country, Sule said this is an injustice to Mahara­shrashtra. "Mumbai alone has five heritage sites. But none has been selec­ted while major part of taxes are sent by Mumbai,” she said.

"Maharashtra did not get Rs16,000 crore contribution of GST from the Centre. Even the relief announced by the Modi government during the Sangli-Kolhapur floods was yet to reach the flood victims," she said.

Expressing happiness, she said she was proud of being a Maharashtrian. She said, "I want Maharashtra to always set an example for the country. Modi did launch Swachh Bharat Mission ( cleanliness drive) and impleme­nted it effectively. But, this was originally started by RR Patil, the former Maharashtra minister.

“Maharashtra is a liberal state. We all are born and brought up in this culture. I promise our government in Maharashtra will now make the Mumbai University a liberal university and the next Mumbai Collective should be organised at the University's Hall," she said.