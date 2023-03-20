Sukhoi fighter jet engages aircraft arrester barrier on landing at Pune airport; flights operation affected |

A Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet of the Indian Air Force had to engage an arrester barrier to stop the aircraft because of inadequate deceleration experienced by the pilots due to a technical snag on Monday, said the IAF.

The flight operations were affetced as the runway was closed for few hours.

The incident, which basically involved the use of a speed control technique, took place in the morning at the Air Force Station in Lohegaon in Pune after a routine training sortie, and a probe has been ordered.

Wing Commander Ashish Moghe, IAF Public Relations Officer (PRO), said, "Today, a Su-30 MKI of the Indian Air Force engaged the aircraft arrester barrier at the Air Force Station, Pune. The event occurred after a routine training sortie, following inadequate deceleration experienced by the pilots, on the landing roll due to a technical snag. Engaging of an arrester barrier gear is a planned activity for stopping of a fighter aircraft." The runway, which was closed for sometime, was made operational again, he said, adding a probe has been ordered into the incident.

The Pune international airport is a civil enclave operating from the IAF station at Lohegaon. It is a base for the IAF's frontline Sukhoi aircraft.