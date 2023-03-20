 Sukhoi fighter jet engages aircraft arrester barrier on landing at Pune airport; flights operation affected
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSukhoi fighter jet engages aircraft arrester barrier on landing at Pune airport; flights operation affected

Sukhoi fighter jet engages aircraft arrester barrier on landing at Pune airport; flights operation affected

The incident, which basically involved the use of a speed control technique, took place in the morning at the Air Force Station in Lohegaon in Pune after a routine training sortie, and a probe has been ordered.

FPJ Web Desk AgenciesUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
article-image
Sukhoi fighter jet engages aircraft arrester barrier on landing at Pune airport; flights operation affected |

A Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet of the Indian Air Force had to engage an arrester barrier to stop the aircraft because of inadequate deceleration experienced by the pilots due to a technical snag on Monday, said the IAF.

The flight operations were affetced as the runway was closed for few hours.

Read Also
Coop bank fraud: ED attaches Rs 98 cr worth assets of promoters of Pune education group
article-image

The incident, which basically involved the use of a speed control technique, took place in the morning at the Air Force Station in Lohegaon in Pune after a routine training sortie, and a probe has been ordered.

Wing Commander Ashish Moghe, IAF Public Relations Officer (PRO), said, "Today, a Su-30 MKI of the Indian Air Force engaged the aircraft arrester barrier at the Air Force Station, Pune. The event occurred after a routine training sortie, following inadequate deceleration experienced by the pilots, on the landing roll due to a technical snag. Engaging of an arrester barrier gear is a planned activity for stopping of a fighter aircraft." The runway, which was closed for sometime, was made operational again, he said, adding a probe has been ordered into the incident.

The Pune international airport is a civil enclave operating from the IAF station at Lohegaon. It is a base for the IAF's frontline Sukhoi aircraft. 

Read Also
Watch: Leopard strays into Warje village, no injuries reported as Pune forest department rescues...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sukhoi fighter jet engages aircraft arrester barrier on landing at Pune airport; flights operation...

Sukhoi fighter jet engages aircraft arrester barrier on landing at Pune airport; flights operation...

Bombay HC says child trafficking 'most heinous' form of exploitation, denies bail to man

Bombay HC says child trafficking 'most heinous' form of exploitation, denies bail to man

Mumbai: Mahim Fort all set for restoration

Mumbai: Mahim Fort all set for restoration

Thane: 34-year-old woman allegedly murdered by her live-in partner after an argument

Thane: 34-year-old woman allegedly murdered by her live-in partner after an argument

Thane: Ulhasnagar bizman says he had warned cops against Jaisinghani blackmailing Amruta Fadnavis

Thane: Ulhasnagar bizman says he had warned cops against Jaisinghani blackmailing Amruta Fadnavis