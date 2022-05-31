'Suicide pact' in Mira Bhayandar: Wife out of danger, husband traced |

Twenty four hours after he mysteriously disappeared from the hotel room in Kashimira after entering into a suspected suicide pact, with his daughter and wife, 38-year-old Ryan Brako was tracked by the police to another lodge in Mira Road on Tuesday.

The heartrending tale of financial misery was reported from a room in Hotel Seasons on Monday. While 7-year-old Anayka Brako was found dead, her mother Poonam who was found in a semi-unconscious state was rushed to the civil hospital in Bhayandar. The head of the family, Ryan Brako had apparently left the hotel at around 10 am on Monday, hours before the hotel staffers heard screams from their room as Poonam Brako was shouting for help. Bottles of rat poison were found in the room hinting towards a suicide pact.

Due to the financial crisis, Ryan, who worked for a private company, had to sell off his flat in Vasai before moving into a lodge in the area. The deal was reportedly messed up and debtors were breathing down his neck to get their money back.

The family then checked into a room on the second floor of Hotel Seasons on May 27 and Ryan was trying to arrange funds. However, when the attempts failed, the couple allegedly entered into a suicide pact and administered rat poison to their daughter before consuming it themselves on Sunday night. It is suspected that Ryan found out that the poison had failed to work on his wife, so he tried to strangle her, following which she lost consciousness. Ryan then walked out of his room, sold off his mobile and returned with two knives, but could not gather courage to stab his wife, nor himself, sources said.

“Yes, Ryan was traced today and we are questioning him. Knives have been recovered from the room. But it is too early to jump to conclusions. While autopsy reports are awaited, the statements of the couple will be corroborated before applying sections of the IPC,” said senior police inspector Sanjay Hazare.

While the minor's body has been sent to the J.J. Hospital in Mumbai for a forensic test, the woman is undergoing treatment and her condition is now stable.