Sudhir Mungantiwar meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat

Mumbai: Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Wednesday evening met RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat at the Sangh headquarters in Mahal area of Nagpur, according to sources.

Apart from Bhagwat, Mungantiwar also met Sangh general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi to invite them for the wedding of his daughter, sources said.

When reporters outside the Sangh headquarter sought his reaction on the current political situation in the state, the BJP leader only said, "Wait and watch".