Sudhir Mungantiwar demands imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra

Ruling and opposition parties in the state assembly on Wednesday sparred over an incident in Jalgaon where a few police personnel and outsiders allegedly forced girls in the local hostel to take off their clothes and dance. Citing that the video about the incident has gone viral, the opposition slammed the state government. BJP legislator Sudhir Mungantiwar demanded that the time is right for the imposition of President Rule in the state.

The concerned girls have already complained with the non-government organisations about the incident. Thereafter, NGOs have filed a complaint with the district collectors and warned that they will launch an agitation if the action is not taken against the police and outsiders who were involved in the incident.

Earlier, BJP took strong objection against the Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s statement that the action will be taken saying that the government is not serious about the incident.