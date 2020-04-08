‘Such incidents will not be tolerated, miscreants will be caught’: Aaditya Thackeray on biker spitting on North East woman

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray assured Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma that action will be taken against the biker who spat on a woman hailing from the North East at Kalina Military Camp in Santacruz (East) on Monday.
Taking to Twitter, Aaditya Thackeray wrote: "Yesterday, Shri Conrad Sangma ji, CM Meghalaya, n I discussed the issue of the incident in Kalina. Having spoken to @CPMumbaiPolice, I have assured Sangma ji that such incidents will not be tolerated and the miscreants won’t escape the law, will be caught and brought to justice."
He further said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked every District Collector to ensure the safety of all sections of the society. "At no point in time will anyone be left hungry or vulnerable. CM Uddhav Thackeray ji has asked every District Collector to ensure the safety and shelter for all sections of the society," Maharashtra Tourism Minister tweeted.
On Monday, Vakola Police have booked an unidentified biker for allegedly spitting on a woman hailing from the North East. The cops have booked the biker under sections of the Indian Penal Code for committing malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life (section 270) and assault or criminal force (section 352).
