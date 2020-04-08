‘Such incidents will not be tolerated, miscreants will be caught’: Aaditya Thackeray on biker spitting on North East woman

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray assured Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma that action will be taken against the biker who spat on a woman hailing from the North East at Kalina Military Camp in Santacruz (East) on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Aaditya Thackeray wrote: "Yesterday, Shri Conrad Sangma ji, CM Meghalaya, n I discussed the issue of the incident in Kalina. Having spoken to @CPMumbaiPolice, I have assured Sangma ji that such incidents will not be tolerated and the miscreants won’t escape the law, will be caught and brought to justice."