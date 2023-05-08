 Successfully rehabilitated more than 1,500 addicts, says former Mumbai cop Mahendra Waghmare
S BalakrishnanUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 08:38 AM IST
article-image
Mahendra Waghmare |

Alcoholism has become a major social problem with a large number of people falling prey to the bottle. However, there are some who overcome addiction. Retired assistant sub-inspector of police Mahendra Vishnu Waghmare (60) is one of them. Waghmare has not only stopped drinking alcohol but is also helping others pull themselves out of the habit. S Balakrishnan spoke to Waghmare about his remarkable life. Excerpts from an interview:

Please tell us something about yourself.

I joined the police force as a constable and retired in 2021 as an assistant sub-inspector. I spent a total of 36 years in the force. My last posting was at Malavni Police Station. My parents are from Sangli, but migrated to Mumbai where I was born. I failed the 12th standard exam. I grew up in Goregaon. My father and brothers all used to drink alcohol. Despite that, I was never attracted to liquor.

So when did you take to liquor?

After I joined the police force, I used to give my salary to my mother after keeping some pocket money for myself. I worked hard and hardly enjoyed anything. But, I found that my friends were enjoying by having booze. I thought why not I also have fun and have liquor occasionally with friends. I was a gentleman drinker. If I had a peg in January I used to have the next peg in March. Slowly the frequency of drinking and the quantity both increased. Since I used to do physical exercise regularly my capacity to withstand drinks was good. But without my own knowledge, I realised that I had become an alcoholic. Nobody wants to be called a bewda (alcoholic), but over time, one gets addicted. Something which starts casually becomes an obsession. From a quarter bottle, I went up to have a full bottle. I used to drink even during day time; even while on duty. I did not know why I was punishing myself.

How exactly did the change come about?

It was somewhere around 2005 that I was posted at Dahisar Police Station. I was waiting to board a train at Goregaon station, fully drunk. My body was shivering. I could not get into the first local train because it was very crowded. While I was waiting for the next train, a stranger came up to me and greeted me. He could make out that I was drunk. He asked me point blank if I wanted to quit alcohol. Before I could reply he gave me his telephone number and asked me to call him. I felt that something had hit me. I called him later and he asked me to come to St Thomas Church in Goregaon. I realised that it was for a meeting of Alcoholic Anonymous (AA). I heard others share their stories of alcoholism and I realised that their experiences were very similar to mine. I had become a villain to my own family. I abused my wife and two daughters every night after coming home drunk. The following day I used to feel guilty. But again the same evening I used to hit the bottle. I spoke about my addiction on September 27, 2007, and that very day I felt overcome by a strong desire to throw the bottle out of my life. The desire to stop drinking is the most important turning point. I attended several sessions of AA and gradually gathered the strength to stop drinking. I won. I was very happy. But, more than that I could see smiles coming back on the faces of my wife and two daughters.

What happened after that?

I thought that I should help others get rid of alcohol. I started counselling people in need. News about my work spread far and wide. Addicts or their families used to call me not only from Maharashtra but also from other states. I vividly remember the case of a man from Shimla whom I pulled out of the bottle just by counselling. In 2016, I started a rehab centre from a rented place in Manori near Marve Beach. It’s called Jeevan Safalya. Till date, my team has successfully rehabilitated more than 1,500 addicts.

