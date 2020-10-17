Students who missed UG, PG final-year examinations to get yet another chance

Final-year online examinations of Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes have been completed on Saturday by most degree colleges affiliated to the University of Mumbai (MU). Degree colleges have said they will check for absentees and conduct re-examinations for students who could not appear due to technical glitches, internet failure, electricity power breakdown or other genuine reasons.

The MU had instructed colleges to complete final year examinations online by October 17. But colleges said a few examinations are yet to be completed because there were too many issues.

Anushree Lokur, Principal of Ramnarain Ruia College, Matunga, said, "We have completed major final year exams of both UG and PG courses. But some ATKT examinations are left because there was too much of overlapping in the examination dates. We will conduct those pending examinations in the next week."

Degree colleges are also checking for those students who could not appear due to any technical reason.

Hemlata Bagla, principal of Kishinchand Chellaram College, Churchgate, said, "We are checking for absentees because some students could not appear for certain exams due to electricity or internet connection failure. Our PG examinations are pending too."

Also, MU had postponed the final year online examinations on October 12 after a grid failure resulting in a massive power outage across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane for several hours.

In addition, this year, the assessment process will be faster because the examinations have been conducted online in multiple-choice question (MCQ) format.

Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind College, Churchgate said, "The assessment process was computerised and was done immediately after students submitted the paper via the online software."

Colleges will now have to submit the marks to MU which will then prepare the marksheets and declare results of final year students.

The principal of a Malad college said, "Since all the exams were based on MCQ format, the correct answers were provided and the software has automatically checked it. We will now compute marks and send it to MU to initiate the process of result declaration."