Students want low cut-offs in 2nd round of FYJC admission

Mumbai: Students, who have been allotted seats in the first merit round for the First Year Junior College (FYJC), have secured their admissions, as the state had given them time till Tuesday, to confirm their seats.

The students can now change their college preferences till Thursday and list colleges based on availability of vacant seats. The students claim they want to wait for the second merit round, as they want to secure seats in leading colleges of the city.

There are fewer vacant seats in reputed junior colleges. Science stream has vacant seats, but fewer seats have been left for Commerce and Arts courses.

Second merit round is their last hope, the students, who wish to seek admissions in reputed colleges, claim. Tushar Desai, a student, said, “The cut-offs are high this year for Commerce and Arts. Sadly, fewer seats are left. We hope the cut-offs dip in the second merit round, so we too can secure seats.”

Janvi Naik, another student, said, “I have scored 80 per cent, but I was not allotted a seat in the first round for Commerce. I hope I am allotted a seat in the second merit round.”

College authorities reveal cut-offs may dip by a slim margin in the second merit round. The principal of a Dadar college, “Cut-offs stood above 85 per cent for Science and Arts in well-known colleges.

The cut-offs may dip by one or two per cent in the second merit round. Seats are almost full and the vacancy usually gets exhausted after completion of the second merit round.”

The students can make changes to their application forms and update their preferences of colleges. Teachers said the students should not list only reputed colleges since they have very few seats.

Hetal Kothari, a teacher said, “The second merit round is generally the last merit round for reputed colleges as later there is no vacant seats. Students should check the vacancy list of seats in colleges carefully while updating their application forms.” The second merit list will be announced at 6pm on July 22.