Students stage hunger strike demanding official state decision on final exam cancellation

Students across various districts of Maharashtra staged a hunger strike on Sunday from 9 am to 6 pm in protest over the pending official decision regarding cancellation of final year exams. Within six hours, over 50,000 students posted a picture or a video on social media using the hastag #Cancel_Exam2020 expressing their views to cancel final year exams on account of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Storming Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, students posted pictures and short videos holding placards, posters and slogans stating, "I support cancellation of exams", "No exams in Corona", "Health of students is important" and "Death Certificate or Degree Certificate?" Students posted messages demanding the Governor of Maharashtra to not mess with their lives and avoid dirty politics during such unprecedented times.

This protest was a democratic way to fight for our lives and the safety of our family, claimed Kamalakar Shete, founder of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Students' Union. Shete said, "The Chief Minister (CM) has verbally announced cancellation of final year exams. But, the governor has been claiming that exams should be conducted. If the state government has already announced its decision then they should issue a final written order to relieve the stress among students."

It has been almost 15 days since the CM announced cancellation of exams but the state has not yet issued a written order in this regard. Kartik Makheja, a student, said, "We are going through tremendous mental stress every day because we have no clarity. Students are already going through isolation due to quarantine in this lockdown. Who will be responsible for any untoward incident?"

Jheel Banerjee, a student leader said, "Following Bollywood actor Sushant Singh's death, everybody has started talking about mental health. Then, why is the government playing with the mental health of over 8 lakh students worried about their final exams? Why are the politicians taking us for granted?"

Health, security, finance, distancing, accommodation, travel and mental health are important aspects to be considered, claimed Shete. Shete said, "Most of us have returned to our native villages as we were compelled to vacate hostels because the state government converted them into quarantine centres. Where are we supposed to live and study if the government is even thinking of exams? And, what about distancing in hostels? It is not possible to conduct exams because the safety of students is priority."

Students of the Maharashtra Students Union (MASU), Yuva Kranti Dal, National Students Union of India (NSUI), SPPU and other students' wing have claimed to fight the battle legally if the state does not issue a final order soon.