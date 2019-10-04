Students scramble to complete procedures even as exams begin

Mumbai: Even as winter semester examinations for all degree courses of Mumbai University (MU) are under way, some students are still in the midst of completing exam formalities on the campus.

Students had queued up outside the examination section on the MU’s Kalina campus, some claiming they had not filled up the examination forms while some had neither paid their fees nor received their hall tickets.

Students claim they are not allowed to appear for the exams until these procedures and documentation work are over. Harish Khandale, a student, said,

“I went to the university campus two days before my examination, as I had not filled up the form. Initially, I approached my college but they told me, I would have to go to the university for this purpose.”

MU authorities expressed helplessness in accommodating students who approach them at the last minute. Suchitra Pagare, deputy registrar of examinations, MU, said, “

Students come just one or two days before the examination, while there are some who come on the day of the exam to fill up forms or pay their fees. We cannot help them at the last minute, as the exam process is already in motion.”

Students ought to realise they need to complete exam-related requirements well in advance. Vinod Malale, an MU official managing examinations, said,

“Sometimes we allow students to pay additional late fees and appear for the examination. But once the examinations have begun, then all processes are frozen and we cannot do anything else.”

Degree colleges should complete all exam-related processes of students in advance, warned the MU authorities. “Degree college authorities should complete examination processes of all students well before the examination schedule. Students can avoid the suffering of having to run around at the last minute.”