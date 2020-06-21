Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Students fear lack of jobs, pay cuts, increased competition due to financial crisis

Staring at a pool of uncertainties, final year students are worried about job opportunities considering the economic crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students are in a limbo as they eagerly await their final year results wanting to jump into the job market while simultaneously witnessing employment being lost and pay cuts around them.

Shrutika Kamadh, a final year student of architecture said, "I had already created my portfolio hoping that I would apply for a job as soon as my results are declared. But right now, I do not even know when my results will be announced considering the recent declaration of the state government to not conduct final year exams in Maharashtra. In addition, jobs in my field of study cannot be done from home because it involves on-site work so I do not know when will that be possible."

Kamadh fears not being able to find a job due to the current financial crisis. Kamadh revealed, "My elder sister who works in the corporate field lost her job in April while, my father is suffering pay cuts. The job market seems to be going through a financial crisis. I am scared I might not be able to find a job by end of this year."

In addition, students fear work from home culture and financial crisis might increase the competition for jobs. Rashid Malik, a final year engineering student, said, "Often, companies hire those who are willing to travel or work at far away offices. But due to the work from home module, anybody can work from anywhere if you have access to internet and basic electronic devices. The competiton might increase as many people can work from home."

Malik fears jobs might not pay well due to financial losses borne by companies due to lockdown. Malik said, "I am willing to take up any job that I get at such a crucial stage. These jobs might not pay well because of the financial loss caused to businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is as if, we are caught up in the cycle of desperate times, desperate measures."