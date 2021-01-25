Students can apply for RTE admission from Feb 9

Parents of students, who aim to seek Right to Education (RTE) admission, can start online applications from February 9 to 26, 2021, announced the education department of the BMC on Monday. The lottery for RTE admissions will be conducted mostly on March 5 and 6, 2021.

The BMC education department conducted the first online meeting of RTE admission for the academic year 2021-22. Mahesh Palkar, BMC education officer, said, "School registration and updation will be done from January 21 to 30. Following which, verification and inspection will be done till February 8."

Palkar added, "After the verification, parents of students will be allowed to apply for online RTE admission from February 9 to 26. The lottery is expected to be conducted from on March 5 and 6, 2021."

Students and parents can apply online at

https://student.maharashtra.gov.in/adm_portal/Users/rteindex. Under RTE admissions, students can avail free and compulsory education till Class 8 in private-unaided schools. Students of economically weak backgrounds can opt for admissions as 25 per cent seats in private-unaided schools are reserved for them.

In 2020-21, over 3,977 RTE admissions were completed out of 14,139 applications in Mumbai region. There were 7,162 seats in 367 schools in Mumbai under RTE admission. While, in 2019-20, 3,436 admissions were done out of 11,584 applications for 7,491 seats in 356 schools in Mumbai.