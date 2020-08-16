Stray Animals in Mira-Bhayandar Get Radium Belts on Independence Day 2020

Stray animals – especially dogs and puppies are always at the risk of getting run over by speeding vehicles on the busy roads of any city. But members of People with Paws and Wings, an active Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) from Mira Road is doing their bit to change that.

The NGO celebrated Independence Day on Saturday by launching a movement to fit radium reflective collars around the neck of stray animals in the twin-city which now protects them from getting hit by speeding vehicles.

“This is a very good initiative to put an end to the unaccounted number of deaths and injuries to animals who fall prey to accidents especially during the night time,” said Shiv Sena leader Moses Chinappa who has been extending his support to the young volunteers.

“These collars are reflective, so when lights from the vehicles fall on them, the canines will be visible which can help the drivers to slow down or halt their vehicles and thus prevent accidents,” said NGO chief Abhijeet Das.

From young collegians and executives to doctors and social activists, the NGO has members who relentlessly work as ordinary volunteers to ensure the welfare of stray animals for the past more than three years.

Joined by member’s including Abhijeet Das, Monika Shah, Vidhi Panchal, Shilpa Panchal Abhitash Nair, Soman Mandal and Pooja Hindocha amongst others, the campaign which was conducted between the Golden Nest Circle in Bhayandar to Kashimira Junction on Independence Day will continue till all stray animals in the twin-city are fitted with the reflective belts. Apart from spotting and treating injured animals on a regular basis, the volunteers had recently celebrated Friendship Day by feeding more than 1,400 strays in the twin-city.