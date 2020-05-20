Stranded in Guinea and scared for their life

As per the figures available, Guinea has reported 2796 confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of them almost 50% have been recovered so far and 16 people have died. However, the main reason for the lesser number of positive cases is the lack of testing, alleges the Indian.

"Even when the entire world has declared lockdown to break the chain of coronavirus, here there is nothing. No lockdown, no social distancing. As a precaution, most of the Indians have quarantined themselves in their hotels.

We are actually scared for our lives" said one of the stranded Indians. Rahul Gupta from Ludhiana, Punjab, who also stuck in Conakry, said, "I am anxious and feeling unsafe here, looking forward to India government to help me to come back.

I had my return flight on March 22, 2020, from Conakry to Delhi, but all the international flights got cancelled due to the lockdown in India. I am facing lots of problems here, also my parents are alone back home, and they are senior citizens."

"It's my humble request to our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji and Minister of External Affairs Shri Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to evacuate us from Conakry, Guinea," he added "I was actually here for two months and about to go back to India by first week of April.

When contacted the embassy they said that there is no response from the Indian govt. My visa is only till May 30, I am just clueless what will happen if the visa is expired as I have hardly 10 days in my hands," said Rahul Mahajan.