Stormwater drains cleaning in Mumbai likely to get delayed in 2021

The annual cleaning and desilting work of stormwater drains undertaken to prevent flooding across Mumbai during monsoon is likely to be delayed this year. The work, which kicks off in March-April every year, requires the tendering process to be completed by December. Tender process for the work has not been completed so far this year. It indicates that the work will be delayed this year.

Elaborating on the process, a BMC official said, "The tender process has to be completed in late December or early January. Once the bids are opened and contractors are shortlisted, the proposals in this regard are tabled before the Standing Committee for the final nod. Following approval from the standing committee, work orders are issued to the concerned contractor. It takes some time for the contractor to assemble the machinery and manpower before actually starting the work on the ground. Then the actual cleaning and desilting of rivers and stormwater drain begin. The work usually begins during late March or by the first week of April and is usually completed by end of May."

However, the first week of January is over and the civic body is yet to complete the tendering process. "This process will take a few more days to complete and by the time a contractor is shortlisted it will be mid-February,” Mangal Soni, a Malad-based social activist said.

He added, "After the administration seals the name of the contractor at the end of the tender process, approval of the Standing Committee is required. Proposals in this regard are debated in the Standing Committee and the sometimes final approval takes time, further delaying the process."

BMC has so far floated tenders for 15 to 16 works. The tender process is being completed on different dates.