'Stories floated are baseless': After ED raid, ex-HM Anil Deshmukh-led educational institute in Nagpur gives clarification

Days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid, the Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha at Nagpur known to be controlled by former home minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday clarified that the speculative stories floated in section of the media are baseless and are meant to malign the reputation of the educational institute.

ED had seized some documents from the college during its raid last week. Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha, which runs engineering college, is headed by Deshmukh while his wife Aarti is vice-president, his eldest son Salil is secretary and youngest son Hrishikesh is executive committee member.

‘’Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha is a charitable organisation that promotes quality education in Vidarbha region with a vision to see that the region is completely developed having the best technical support and skilled human resources. Recently so many speculative stories regarding the institute appeared in the media about Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha & Nagpur Institute of Technology. All these stories are baseless and floated to malign the reputation of this highly reputed educational institute,’’ it said.

‘’We observe complete transparency in our conduct. All our accounts are duly audited, duly checked by competent authorities regularly. We submit our duly scrutinized accounts by Income Tax officers to the Charity Commissioner,’’ the institute said, adding that ‘’No government agency as well as auditors had found any inconsistency ever."

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 09:12 PM IST