Stop unnecessary spending, be ready for COVID-19 impact on economy says Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar, on Monday, said that everyone needs to be ready for the impact of coronavirus on the country's economy, as business activities are suspended. Taking to Facebook for a live interaction with the people of the state, the former union minister has asked people to stop unnecessary spending and stay at home to avoid the virus from spreading further.

“We should be ready to brace the impact of the looming economic crisis over the country, as all types of business activities are suspended. People need to do away with their unnecessary expenditure habit for the next coming weeks as the country’s economic situation looks grim,” he said.

Pawar referred to the estimates by a few agencies that India’s growth rate will be reduced to 2 per cent, terming the situation is the as quite serious. He reiterated that everyone should be ready to face the ensuing economic crisis too. “Almost all types of business activities have come to at standstill. This situation will have a long lasting impact on our economy. Experts have said our GDP would come down to mere two per cent,’’ he noted.