Stop unnecessary spending, be ready for COVID-19 impact on economy says Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar, on Monday, said that everyone needs to be ready for the impact of coronavirus on the country's economy, as business activities are suspended. Taking to Facebook for a live interaction with the people of the state, the former union minister has asked people to stop unnecessary spending and stay at home to avoid the virus from spreading further.
“We should be ready to brace the impact of the looming economic crisis over the country, as all types of business activities are suspended. People need to do away with their unnecessary expenditure habit for the next coming weeks as the country’s economic situation looks grim,” he said.
Pawar referred to the estimates by a few agencies that India’s growth rate will be reduced to 2 per cent, terming the situation is the as quite serious. He reiterated that everyone should be ready to face the ensuing economic crisis too. “Almost all types of business activities have come to at standstill. This situation will have a long lasting impact on our economy. Experts have said our GDP would come down to mere two per cent,’’ he noted.
Pawar urged the people to strictly follow the various guidelines issued by the Central and state government and avoid unnecessary travel. He also asked the doctors and hospitals not to stop treating patients during this unprecedented crisis. “I also appeal to people to stay at home and prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. Otherwise, police will have to use force to keep them indoors,” he said.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)