 Stop Tax Evasion, Increase Revenue: Deputy Maha CM Ajit Pawar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiStop Tax Evasion, Increase Revenue: Deputy Maha CM Ajit Pawar

Stop Tax Evasion, Increase Revenue: Deputy Maha CM Ajit Pawar

The leader made the statement at a meeting of officials from revenue earning departments on Thursday.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 11, 2023, 10:47 AM IST
article-image
MH Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar | PTI

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday appealed to officials from revenue earning departments of the state government to devise ways to stop tax evasion and ensure growth in state's revenue so that basic infrastructure and development projects can be given a push. He also reviewed various development projects across the state and said that to complete all the projects in the stipulated time frame is the priority of the state government and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is very positive about projects in Maharashtra.

Curb tax evasion, ensure no increase in tax burden

Taxes like GST, VAT, stamp and registration duties and departments like state excise and transport are crucial for increasing revenue. These departments should work in tandem and strive for increasing the state revenue. However, that should be done without increasing the tax burden and ensuring curbs on tax evasion, Pawar said at a meeting of officials from these departments at Sahyadri state guest house on Thursday.

Read Also
Onus to reduce tax on petrol and diesel on Centre, not state: Ajit Pawar
article-image

Deputy CM reviews state's earning sources

He reviewed the state's earning sources at the meeting and directed the officials to form a committee of five top officials to study and recommend innovative ways to increase revenue.

Pawar told the officials to make paying tax simple to ensure higher revenue. He directed the transport department to do away with lacuna in the procedure for driving license. He also directed the transport department to prepare plans for the redevelopment of the ST bus stands across the state.

These projects will be reviewed every week at a meeting of senior officials and efforts will be made to do away with any hurdles in them, Pawar told the officials and added that Amit Shah has assured of all the help at the Central government's level to ensure smooth sailing of the infra development projects in the state. Pawar has also formed a monitoring cell for all such projects at Mantralaya which went operational August 8.

Read Also
WATCH: Amit Shah Shares Stage With Ajit Pawar In Pune, Says 'He Is At The Right Place After Long...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: 35-Year-Old African National Held With MD Worth ₹5.2 lakh

Navi Mumbai News: 35-Year-Old African National Held With MD Worth ₹5.2 lakh

AAP Navi Mumbai Launches Peaceful Protest At Digha Ward Of NMMC Over Pending Civic Issues

AAP Navi Mumbai Launches Peaceful Protest At Digha Ward Of NMMC Over Pending Civic Issues

Nitin Desai Suicide: Bombay HC Refuses Interim Relief For Edelweiss Officials In Art Director's...

Nitin Desai Suicide: Bombay HC Refuses Interim Relief For Edelweiss Officials In Art Director's...

Over 2.5 Lakh School Students & Teachers From Navi Mumbai Participate In 'Meri Mati Mera Desh'...

Over 2.5 Lakh School Students & Teachers From Navi Mumbai Participate In 'Meri Mati Mera Desh'...

Mumbai News: Civic Unions Threaten Stir Over SIT Probe In BMC ₹12,000 Cr Scam

Mumbai News: Civic Unions Threaten Stir Over SIT Probe In BMC ₹12,000 Cr Scam