Stop Tax Evasion, Increase Revenue: Deputy Maha CM Ajit Pawar

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday appealed to officials from revenue earning departments of the state government to devise ways to stop tax evasion and ensure growth in state's revenue so that basic infrastructure and development projects can be given a push. He also reviewed various development projects across the state and said that to complete all the projects in the stipulated time frame is the priority of the state government and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is very positive about projects in Maharashtra.

Curb tax evasion, ensure no increase in tax burden

Taxes like GST, VAT, stamp and registration duties and departments like state excise and transport are crucial for increasing revenue. These departments should work in tandem and strive for increasing the state revenue. However, that should be done without increasing the tax burden and ensuring curbs on tax evasion, Pawar said at a meeting of officials from these departments at Sahyadri state guest house on Thursday.

Deputy CM reviews state's earning sources

He reviewed the state's earning sources at the meeting and directed the officials to form a committee of five top officials to study and recommend innovative ways to increase revenue.

Pawar told the officials to make paying tax simple to ensure higher revenue. He directed the transport department to do away with lacuna in the procedure for driving license. He also directed the transport department to prepare plans for the redevelopment of the ST bus stands across the state.

These projects will be reviewed every week at a meeting of senior officials and efforts will be made to do away with any hurdles in them, Pawar told the officials and added that Amit Shah has assured of all the help at the Central government's level to ensure smooth sailing of the infra development projects in the state. Pawar has also formed a monitoring cell for all such projects at Mantralaya which went operational August 8.