'Stop Nautanki...': Sanjay Raut To Nana Patole, Verbal Clash Over Sangli Seat

Right Nana Patole, Left Sanjay Raut | File

The bickering between Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress regarding the Sangli Lok Sabha seat intensified on Sunday. Amid both the parties vying to bag the constituency, Sanjay Raut on Sunday alleged that the Congress workers are not coming along for electioneering in Sangli. State Congress chief Nana Patole retorted sharply, saying that Raut should not talk like a small party worker.

Verbal Clash Over Sangli Seat

While campaigning for party candidate Chandrahar Patil in Sangli, Raut said, “I appealed to the Congress and the NCP (SP) leaders to stop 'nautanki' (drama). They should leave their claims on the Sangli seat and participate in the election campaign.” Reacting to it, Patole said, “Raut is a senior leader hence he should keep his limit while speaking. We told him to resolve the issue at the level of senior leaders. Still, he is making statements like a small party worker. He should stop 'nautanki'. We will resolve the issue in two-three days.”

Congress Leader Vishal Patil Vying For Sangli Seat

Congress leader Vishal Patil is interested in contesting from Sangli. He along with MLA Vishwajit Kadam are often visiting Delhi to take the high command into confidence. Meanwhile, Raut has been reiterating that his party left the Kolhapur and Ramtek seats for Congress to get the Sangli constituency. It has been discussed in the Maha Vikas Aghadi meeting, he underlined. However, other alliance partners have rejected the claim.