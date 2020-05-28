Stop differentiating between workers: Bombay HC raps NMMC

Observing that it is extremely unfair to value human lives differently, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday slammed the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for not paying the daily allowance to its contractual workers who are performing Covid-19 duties. The HC has ordered the civic body to pay the daily allowance of Rs 300 to all such workers, who are certified by their contractors to have performed Covid-19 duties.

A bench of Justice Shahrukh Kathawalla rapped the civic authorities for discriminating between these contractual workers and its own employees.

The bench was dealing with a plea filed by the workers' union, the Samaj Samata Kamgaar Sangh, highlighting the April 7 circular issued by the civic chief, resolving to pay Rs 300 to all the employees of NMMC. The civic chief had said, "Despite the workers facing difficulties in reaching their workplace and procuring meals due to the lockdown, the workers are fulfilling their responsibilities by risking their lives."

However, this allowance was not meant for over 6,000 workers of which 3,261 are involved in Solid Waste Management, including day-to-day road cleaning and transportation of garbage. The union claimed that about 693 workers are employed in the health department, which includes duties at four civic hospitals and 23 urban health posts across Navi Mumbai. Nearly 65 of them are employed on cemetery-cleaning duty.

The civic body, in its response to Justice Kathawalla claimed, these workers were employed by the contractors to carry out the work of the NMMC, under contracts executed between the contractors and the civic body. It accordingly stated that these workers are not entitled to claim parity and seek allowance which the NMMC has agreed to pay to its officers and workers, including those directly appointed by the corporation on contract basis.

Having heard the contention, Justice Kathawalla said, "In my view, the civic body's stand is unfair, especially under the present circumstances. Some of the contract workers are admittedly carrying out Covid-19 related duties, assigned by the NMMC through its contractors. It cannot be disputed that these workers too, who are involved in Covid-19 related duties, are facing the very same difficulties as those faced by the officers and the workers of the civic body and are also fulfilling their responsibilities by risking their lives."

"In my view, the risk taken by the employees, officers and even these workers in carrying out Covid-19 related duties for the corporation cannot be differentiated or distinguished. In so distinguishing between its own employees and these workers, the corporation is seen to be making a tacit statement, that these workers, though discharging Covid duties are either not ‘risking their lives’, or despite doing so, need to be paid differently only due to their employer being the contractor and not the NMMC," Justice Kathawalla observed.

In its defence, the NMMC argued that it has to reduce its expenses in order to cope with the financial crisis.

At this, Justice Kathawalla observed, "There are various different ways or measures which can be adopted by the government and by the public bodies to reduce expenses, instead of reducing the same by discriminating between the daily allowance of these workers attending to Covid-19 duties."

"To say the least, this would be an extremely unfair and unjust yardstick to use, to value human lives differently," Justice Kathawalla remarked.

After being pulled up, the NMMC finally agreed to pay to these workers but only after their contractors certified that they had performed Covid-19 duties.