Stop Defacing Mumbai: Campaign by The Free Press Journal to clear our skyline of illegal hoardings

Mumbai: The politicians have failed us yet again and it is time we the citizens reclaim our city. The rampant political hoardings dotting our streets and ruining our skyline are becoming intolerable.

Despite a directive by the Bombay High Court in Jan 2017 to remove illegal hoardings, you can still see the eyesores in every nook and corner of the city. The court had instructed the Maharashtra government that the implementation of provisions of municipal laws should be done at the level of every ward.

The state was also asked to appoint a secretary to monitor and supervise the implementation of the court’s directives. Yet hoardings of political parties have become ubiquitous across Mumbai. Just recently, the BMC removed 1,700 illegal hoardings in a special 10-day drive.

According to BMC data, 28,677 illegal hoardings were removed across the city last year. But is this enough? It is time we step in and ensure that the BMC removes every single illegal hoarding in the city.

The Journal is joining hands with the Mumbai North Central District Forum, a citizen-led organisation, to report every single illegal hoarding. We urge you, dear reader, as a resident of this great city, to join us in this campaign.

Send us pictures of illegal hoardings and tag us on social media, or scan the QR code below to fill a form and we will ensure the hoardings are removed. Your identity, rest assured, will not be revealed.

You can cut and keep this announcement if you need the QR code to be easily available. Or you can find it from our website freepressjournal.in