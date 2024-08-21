 Stitching Dreams Into Reality: Underprivileged Women Celebrate Graduation With Fashion Show By Fempowerment Foundation
Stitching Dreams Into Reality: Underprivileged Women Celebrate Graduation With Fashion Show By Fempowerment Foundation

Updated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024
article-image
Representational Image of women empowerment |

Mumbai: In a unique initiative by the Fempowerment Foundation, underprivileged women who had enrolled for a free six-month stitching course celebrated their graduation with a certificate ceremony. The event showcased their self-designed and stitched collections, with the women modelling them in a fashion show.

Ajay Shrivastav, founder of Gingerblu and Fempowerment Foundation, shared, “My goal is economic independence for women. When she is ill, she should be able to buy a pill.”

article-image

A Special Syllabus Introduced

A special syllabus was also introduced for these courses, developed under the guidance of Shrivastav, Dr Pratima Goyal, Head of the Department of Textile and Fashion Technology at Nirmala Niketan, and the three teachers of the Foundation.

The syllabus was launched by Dhiraj Khandelwal (CCM, ICAI; Chairman, CMIB of ICAI; Chairman, MSME & Startup Committee of ICAI; Chairman, Development of International Trade, Services, and WTO). Certificates were distributed by Sunil Agarwal, Group CEO of Prakash Jha Group.

article-image

Kiren Srivastav, founder of Fempowerment Foundation and Awards, said, “A happy woman is an empowered woman. With this step, we have achieved a significant milestone, introducing many firsts for these women— happy and empowered.” The organisation is dedicated to the empowerment of women.

