Stick to ideology, avoid party-hopping: Nitin Gadkari

Nagpur: Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Sunday told a gathering of politicians one should stick to an ideology and avoid party-switching “like rats jumping from a sinking ship”.

He added the history will not be written by such opportunists but by those who stuck to their ideologies despite facing hardships.

Incidentally, the BJP is in the midst of an influx of opposition leaders in the run-up to the Maharashtra Assembly polls, likely to be held in September-October.

Gadkari was addressing a gathering at the launch of ‘Political Icons of Vidarbha’, a coffee table book, organised by the Lokmat group. “I feel people in politics should clearly understand the meaning of politics. Politics is not just power politics.

Leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Lokmanya Tilak, Pt Jawaharlal Nehru and Veer Savarkar did not indulge in power politics,” he said. “Gandhiji pursued samajkaran, rashtrakaran and vikaskaran (politics of society, country and development). Don’t compromise on principles, and keep patience,” he said.

He said he never thought of leaving his party even when faced with hardships, but the current situation was such people were changing parties according to who is in power.

“People run after those who come to power. Today we are in power, they (party-hoppers) will come with us. Tomorrow if someone else attains power, they will run after them. People just jump like rats from one side to another when a ship starts sinking,” he said.