Step aside Sanjay Raut: Ramdas Athawale has the best line of poetry on Maha twist

Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Maharashtra chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively on Saturday, an unexpected development a day after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray emerged as the Sena-NCP-Congress' consensus candidate for the top post.
RPI leader Ramdas Athawale has the best line to the turn of events in Maharashtra. A video of his poetry has gone viral. He says, "Shiv Sena ko BJP ne latka diya hai, Congress ko fatka diya hai, aur NCP ko apne jaal mein atka diya hai."
Sanjay Raut is known for his clever one liners. He has been at ruling this poetry game continuously post-elections in Maharashtra. "History is made by the people who have been laughed at," he tweeted today.
The Shiv Sena leader addressed a press conference where he accused Ajit Pawar of backstabbing the people Maharashtra. "Paap ke saudagar," Raut tweeted after concluding the press conference.
Talking to reporters here, Raut also said the state will never forgive Ajit Pawar for this act of his. "Ajit Pawar has stabbed the Shiv Sena in the back. Joining hands with the BJP to form the government is betrayal," he said. "Ajit Pawar's decision does not have the approval of NCP chief Sharad Pawar," Raut said.
