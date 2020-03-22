'Stay where you are...': Sharad Pawar asks NCP MPs not to go back to Delhi amidst coronavirus pandemic

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday has asked all his party's MP's from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha to stay where they are and assist the government agencies to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic.
Taking to Twitter, Pawar wrote, "Request all MPs of NCP - LS & RS not go back to Delhi, please stay where you are and assist Govt agencies help citizens to fight the #Coronavirus pandemic."
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has imposed Section 144 in the state. Along with the Mumbai locals, the State Transport buses, private buses and interstate buses will be closed, the Chief Minister announced. He also said that no flights outside of India will be allowed to land in Mumbai.
The percentage of employees working in government offices has been brought down to five per cent from 25 per cent, said Thackeray. Only the people discharging essential duties will be allowed to use public transport till March 31.
However, grocery shops, vegetable shops, banks, dairies, electricity offices and stock exchange will remain open during this period.
Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases in the state to 75.
