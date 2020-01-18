'Stay in Andaman for two days': Did Sanjay Raut just lash out at Rahul for Savarkar comment?

Raut's statement seems to be a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The Wayanad MP in December at Congress' Bharat Bachao Rally at Ramlila grounds had said that his name was Rahul Gandhi and not Rahul Savarkar and that he would never apologise.

He had said, "The BJP asked me to apologise. My name is not Rahul Savarkar, it is Rahul Gandhi, and I will never apologise for speaking the truth. I will die, but I will not apologise for speaking the truth and nor will any Congressman do so. It is Narendra Modi and his assistant Amit Shah who have to apologise to the country for destroying India's economy."

Raut had then reacted to Gandhi's statement. He had tweeted, "Veer Savarkar is an idol of whole country and not just Maharashtra. The name Savarkar denotes pride about nation and self. Like Nehru and Gandhi, Savarkar too sacrificed his life for the country. Every such idol must be revered. There is no compromise on this."