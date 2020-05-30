Stay cautious before ordering liquor online

The cyber wing of Mumbai police has issued a list of 73 fraud mobile numbers that are cheating customers on the pretext of liquor shops or helpline numbers.

After the state government's nod to allowed home delivery of liquor, many trippers have turned online in search of liquor shops near to them. However, most of the times numbers came out to be of those who dupe customers on the pretext of online payment.

"It has been noticed that in many instances the citizens do not actually visit the genuine websites and instead pick up numbers from search engines. “To avoid citizens falling pray to such frauds we have compiled a list of 73 telephone numbers, which are being currently used by scamsters for cheating the customers trying to purchase liquor online," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime Vishal Thakur.

To tackle these menace, the Association of Progressive Retail Liquor Vendors (APRLV), Mumbai has decided to accept Cash on Delivery (COD) instead of asking online payment before delivery they have also started to provide their ATM swipe machine to their delivery boys incase cash is not available.

Meanwhile Maharashtra Cyber has also issued a warning about a new banking malware named Zloader which was being distributed through COVID-19-themed phishing scams. The malware uses PDF files that link to a word document laced with macro code that downloads and runs a version of the Zloader.

The malware found to be stealing credentials and private banking information from victims along with sensitive data stored in browsers, like cookies and passwords. This data can be use to log into the victim’s online banking account.

As a precautionary measure, the Maharashtra cyber has issued guidelines and asked not to open attachments or web links within irrelevant emails that are received from unknown, suspicious addresses and avoid downloading or updating software from third-party websites.